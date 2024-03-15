The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats link up in the quarterfinals of the 2024 SEC Tournament on Friday. The Aggies head into this game on a four-game win streak and they're squarely on the 2024 NCAA Tournament bubble. On Thursday, the Aggies knocked off Ole Miss 80-71. Likewise, Kentucky enters the postseason playing extremely well, winning five straight games to end the regular season.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Kentucky odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M spread: Wildcats -5.5

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M over/under: 159.5 points

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M money line: Wildcats -231, Aggies +188

Texas A&M: 10-7 ATS in road or neutral site games this season

Kentucky: 10-3 ATS in road or neutral site games this season

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats have plenty of capable scorers. Senior guard Antonio Reeves has been one of the go-to options for this squad. He's averaged a team-high 20.2 points with 4.3 rebounds and shot 44% from downtown. In his last game, Reeves had 27 points and seven boards.

Senior forward Tre Mitchell gives the Wildcats an athletic threat in the frontcourt. Mitchell has very active hands and does a great job creating space in the lane for boards. He also has a soft touch around the basket. He logs 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He grabbed double-digit boards in six games this season.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Junior guard Wade Taylor IV is a spark for this team. Taylor IV has outstanding speed in the open court and has active hands defensively. The Texas native leads the team in scoring (18.1) and steals (2) with 4.1 assists per game. In Thursday's win over Ole Miss, Taylor IV dropped 20 points and four assists.

Senior guard Tyrece Radford joins Taylor IV in the backcourt to form a strong duo. Radford excels when he attacks downhill and uses his craftiness to finish around the rim. The Louisiana native logs 15.6 points and six rebounds per game. He's scored at least 18 points in four of his last five games. On Mar. 9, Radford had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points.

The model says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.