The Texas A&M Aggies (9-6) will aim for their first win over a ranked opponent this season when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (12-2) on Saturday afternoon. Texas A&M has come up short against the first three ranked teams that it has faced, including a 66-55 loss to No. 16 Auburn on Tuesday. The Aggies lost to LSU by 15 points last Saturday in their SEC opener. Kentucky is riding a six-game winning streak, opening league play with wins over Florida and Missouri.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky spread: Texas A&M -3

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky over/under: 155 points

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky money line: Texas A&M -155, Kentucky +130

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M is in desperate need of a win against a ranked team, especially after losing its first two games in SEC play. The Aggies are led by veteran guard Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging 17.3 points and 4.0 assists per game. Senior forward Henry Coleman III is averaging 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds, while senior guard Tyrece Radford is adding 12.2 points and 5.1 boards.

The Aggies are one of the most experienced teams in college basketball, as fourth-leading scorer Hayden Hefner (8.9 ppg) is also a senior. Meanwhile, five of Kentucky's top seven leading scorers are freshmen, and the Wildcats have only played two true road games this season. Texas A&M has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams, and the Aggies are 16-2 in their last 18 home games.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky extended its winning streak to six games with a 90-77 win over Missouri on Tuesday, as freshman guard Rob Dillingham scored a team-high 23 points off the bench. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers by eight points in the second half to cover the 11-point game spread. While their reliance on freshmen is standard under head coach John Calipari, they also have several veterans in their lineup.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves leads the team with 18.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while senior forward Tre Mitchell is averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in his fifth year of college basketball. Dillingham (14.4), D.J. Wagner (12.4) and Reed Sheppard (11.9) are each scoring in double figures as well. The Wildcats have covered the spread in six consecutive games, while Texas A&M has only covered once in its last six outings. See which team to pick here.

