An SEC showdown features the Texas A&M Aggies (13-5) traveling to Rupp Arena as they match up against the Kentucky Wildcats (12-6) on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies roll into the contest on fire, winning seven straight games. On Jan. 18, Texas A&M knocked off Florida 54-52. Meanwhile, Kentucky is on a two-game win streak, beating Georgia 85-71 on Tuesday.

Tipoff from the Rupp Arena in Kentucky is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Texas A&M picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Texas A&M and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M spread: Wildcats -5

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M over/under: 135.5 points

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M money line: Wildcats -225, Aggies +185

TAMU: Aggies are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games

UK: Over is 5-0 in Wildcats' last five home games

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Texas A&M can cover

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV is a sound three-level scorer. Taylor IV has has good range from beyond the arc. He's making 36% of his 3-pointers on 6.1 attempts per game. The Texas native is leading the team in points (15.2), assists (3.7) and steals (1.8). He's logged at least 20 points in five games. On Jan. 14, Taylor IV racked up 20 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Senior guard Tyrece Radford excels at creating offense. Radford has good speed and plays solid perimeter defense. The Louisiana native averages 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. He's tallied 14-plus points in five of his last seven games. On Dec. 27, Radford finished with 21 points and 10 boards.

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior center Oscar Tshiebwe is a strong and powerful anchor in the paint. Tshiebwe uses his size to his advantage as he bullies his way to easy putbacks and clean looks at the rim. The Congo native runs with a high motor and energy, leading the nation in rebounds (13.8) and fourth in the SEC in points per game (17.3). He's also fourth in the conference in double-doubles (11).

Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler is a quick facilitator in the backcourt. Wheeler is great at scoring on quick drives while doing a solid job at finding his teammates. The Texas native leads the SEC in assists (6.1) with 8.9 points per game. He's racked up double-figure points in three of his last four games. In the Jan. 3 win over LSU, Wheeler tallied 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 143 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Texas A&M? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has seen profitable returns on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.