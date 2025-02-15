The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 6-5 SEC) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they go on the road to face the Texas Longhorns (15-10, 4-8) on Saturday night. Kentucky cruised to a blowout win over South Carolina last Saturday before sweeping its season series with No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday. Texas has lost three straight games and four of its last five, falling to 12th place in the SEC standings. This is the first meeting on the hardwood between these teams since 2014, and just the third all-time meeting.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin. Texas is favored by 3 points in the latest Texas vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 159.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on an 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Texas vs. Kentucky. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Texas vs. Kentucky spread: Texas -3

Texas vs. Kentucky over/under: 159.5 points

Texas vs. Kentucky money line: Texas -155, Kentucky +130

Texas vs. Kentucky picks: See picks here

Texas vs. Kentucky streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Texas can cover

Texas returns to its home court following a loss to No. 2 Alabama on Tuesday, and this is a must-win game for the Longhorns. Star freshman guard Tre Johnson poured in 24 points in the loss to the Crimson Tide, while Jayson Kent scored a season-high 19 points. Johnson is the leading scorer in the SEC, averaging 19.3 points per game.

The Longhorns only have one game remaining against a team currently ranked in the top 25, making this an ideal spot to bolster their resume. Second-leading scorer Arthur Kaluma suffered a left-knee injury after just 11 minutes against Alabama, and he is listed as doubtful for this game. However, Kentucky is going to be without Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa. See which team to pick here.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has been able to overcome injury issues multiple times this season, including its win over Tennessee earlier this week to secure the season series. The Wildcats were without Robinson and Kriisa, while Butler suffered a shoulder injury late in the second half. Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor stepped up with 13 points each.

The Wildcats also received some crucial production from freshman Trent Noah, who scored 11 points off the bench. They finished the game on a 20-6 run and have a chance to win their third straight game on Saturday night. Kentucky has covered the spread in 11 of its last 16 February games, and it has covered in four of its last five Saturday road games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texas vs. Kentucky picks

The model has simulated Kentucky vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kentucky vs. Texas spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 211-154 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.