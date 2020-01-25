Kentucky vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge picks, predictions from model on 6-2 run

The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats will look for their second straight road win and third in a row when they take on the host No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup in Lubbock, Texas. The Wildcats (14-4), who are second in the SEC at 5-1, are 2-1 against ranked opponents, while the Red Raiders (12-6), who are tied for fifth with Oklahoma at 3-3 in the Big 12 Conference, are 9-1 on their home floor.

Saturday's tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET from United Supermarkets Arena. Kentucky is 4-0 all-time against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are four-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 132.5.

Kentucky vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -4

Kentucky vs. Texas Tech over-under: 132.5 points

Kentucky vs. Texas Tech money line: Kentucky +161, Texas Tech -200

KY: 22nd in the nation in free throw percentage at 76.9

TTU: 7-5 against ranked teams over the past two seasons

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders have been nearly automatic on their home floor under coach Chris Beard, going 59-7 at home in his four seasons at the school, including a 17-1 mark over the past two years. Texas Tech is also 4-2 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge after earning a 67-64 win over Arkansas last year and a 70-63 victory at South Carolina the year before. Under Beard, Texas Tech is 3-0 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and 4-1 against SEC opponents.

Freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey is the Red Raiders' leading scorer at 15.5 points per game and is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Ramsey has scored in double figures in seven of the past 10 games, including a 20-point performance against Baylor on Jan. 7. Texas Tech is 6-1-1 against the spread in its last eight home games against a team with a winning road record.

Why Kentucky can cover

Even so, the Red Raiders aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Texas Tech spread. The Wildcats continue to be among the nation's best every year and have compiled a 319-75 (.810) record under coach John Calipari, in his 11th season at the school. Kentucky is 53-28 under Calipari when both teams are ranked in the Top 25. The Wildcats are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 road games against a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Junior forward Nick Richards is one of four Wildcats averaging in double figures, leading the way at 13.7 points per game, and is tops in rebounds at 7.8. Richards has double-digit scoring in seven straight games, including a 21-point performance against Missouri on Jan. 4, and also has had 10 or more rebounds in three of the past seven games.

