A showdown between between two of college basketball's top brands highlights the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday as No. 9 North Carolina and No. 14 Kentucky square off in a marquee matchup. Both teams have shown glimpses of promise early this season while also dealing with losses that have revealed their shortcomings.

With Christmas approaching, opportunities for both to build their nonconference resumes are growing slim, putting a premium on this contest between two of the sport's top three programs in all-time victories. UNC is 6-3 all-time in the CBS Sports Classic, while Kentucky is 4-5. However, the Wildcats have dominated the Tar Heels in the event with a 3-1 edge.

History will be nothing more than a footnote to the current rosters, though, as few players on either side remain from the Dec. 18, 2021 meeting that Kentucky won 98-69. The Wildcats are relying more heavily on freshmen this season than any team in college basketball, while the Tar Heels have surrounded veterans RJ Davis and Armando Bacot with a group of transfers and young talent.

Davis and Bacot are still UNC's leading scorers, but Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram and Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan are also averaging double figures. While much of the UK story centers around the nation's top freshman class, the Wildcats are also anchored by veterans Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell. Reeves is shooting 43.1% from behind the arc while Mitchell is doing a bit of everything while patrolling paint for coach John Calipari's squad.

How to watch Kentucky vs. North Carolina live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Kentucky vs. North Carolina prediction, picks

North Carolina can throw Tre Mitchell or Aaron Bradshaw at North Carolina star center Armando Bacot to keep him from completely taking over the game. Similarly, the guards appear to be an even matchup. But UNC forward Harrison Ingram may be a problem for the Wildcats. If the assignment of defending Ingram falls to Justin Edwards, the talented but fledgling UK freshman will be tasked with containing a savvy veteran who has reached double figures in every game this season, including 20-point showings against Villanova, Tennessee and UConn. Look for the Tar Heels to work that matchup on their way to a nice win. Prediction: North Carolina -2

