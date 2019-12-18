Kentucky vs. Utah odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Utah Utes will take on the sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Kentucky is 8-1 overall, while Utah has won eight of its first 10 games to start the season. While Kentucky is just 1-5-1 against the spread in its last seven games, the Wildcats are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games against Utah. The Utes, meanwhile, are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against SEC teams. The Wildcats are favored by 11-points in the latest Utah vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Now, it has simulated Utah vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in.

Utah won its fourth straight game by strolling past Weber State 60-49 on Saturday. Forward Timmy Allen led the Utes with 19 points. Utah is scoring 83 points per game and is shooting 49.8 percent from the floor -- the 11th-best percentage in the country.

Kentucky, meanwhile, took down Georgia Tech 67-53 on Saturday for its sixth straight victory. The Wildcats can attribute much of their success to guard Ashton Hagans, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. For the season, Hagans is averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Wildcats enter Wednesday's matchup knocking down 47.5 percent of their shots from the field, which ranks 28th in the nation.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Utah? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Utah vs. Kentucky spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.