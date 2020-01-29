Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 29 predictions from model on 22-13 run

It's a battle of Southeastern Conference teams on opposite ends of the spectrum when the 13th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (15-4) are a game back in the SEC standings at 5-1, while the Commodores (8-11) are trying to avoid their 25th straight conference loss. Kentucky comes off a rousing 76-74 overtime win in hostile territory at 2019 national finalist and then No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday, while Vanderbilt has lost seven in a row, most recently falling to South Carolina 90-64.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats are a 20.5-point favorite in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 142.5. Before considering your Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks or college basketball predictions, make sure to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -20.5

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky over-under: 142.5

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky money line: Wildcats -5284, Commodores +1457

Kentucky: G Immanuel Quickley has hit 22 three-pointers over the past eight games.

Vanderbilt: G Saben Lee is averaging 21.3 points per game on the road.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is 5-4 against the spread this season in games against teams with equal rest, and both teams played Saturday, with forward Nick Richards scoring 25 in the win against Texas Tech. The junior scores a team-high 14.3 points per game and averages 8.1 rebounds. Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley scored 21 against the Red Raiders to up his scoring average to 14 points per game.

Ashton Hagans also will present problems for the Commodores, who are 0-4 against the spread in their last four following an ATS loss. The sophomore is sixth in the nation in averaging 7.3 assists, and he also chips in 13.2 points per game. The Wildcats also are strong defensively, holding teams to 38.9 percent shooting.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread on Wednesday. The road team is 5-0 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and junior Saben Lee leads a team that has plenty of young talent. Lee can do it all, averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Freshman Scotty Pippen, son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie, puts up similar numbers, averaging four assists and 1.2 steals while scoring 11 points per contest.

The Commodores also can take solace in knowing the underdog is 11-3-1 against the spread in the last 15 games between the teams. With injuries taking a toll at forward, guards Maxwell Evans and Jordan Wright have seen increased time, combining for 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. Pippen and Evans are the top outside threats, both shooting better than 30 percent from long range.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky picks

