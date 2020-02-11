Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats look to continue their dominance over unranked opponents when they take on the host Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC action on Tuesday. The Wildcats (18-5), who are tied with Auburn and LSU for first place in the SEC at 8-2, are 15-3 against unranked foes, while the Commodores (9-14), who are 14th in the conference at 1-9, are 1-2 against ranked opponents.

Tip-off from Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 148-47, including a 58-29 edge in Nashville. The Wildcats are 12-point favorites in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread: Kentucky -12

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 144.5 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt money line: Kentucky -817, Vanderbilt +533

UK: Is sixth nationally in free-throw percentage at 78.7

VAN: Is averaging 72.7 points per game

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats, coming off a 77-64 win at Tennessee, have won seven straight over Vanderbilt and 10 of the last 11 meetings. They defeated the Commodores 71-62 at Lexington, Ky., on Jan. 29. In games played at Nashville, Kentucky has won six of seven, including three in a row. Overall, the Wildcats have won six of seven and 10 of 12.

Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley continues to pace the Kentucky offense, averaging a team-best 14.8 points per game. He also averages 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Quickley has scored in double figures in 12 straight games, including 23 at Auburn on Feb. 1 and 18 at Tennessee on Saturday.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread. That's because the Commodores usually play the Wildcats close. Six of the last seven meetings with Kentucky were decided by nine points or fewer, including one by two points and two by six points.

With sophomore forward Aaron Nesmith out indefinitely with a right foot injury, junior guard Saben Lee has paced the offense of late and is averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He has scored 20 or more points in three of the past four games, including 33 in a 99-90 win over LSU on Feb. 5. He scored 21 points in the first meeting against Kentucky.

How to make Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards will score nearly five points fewer than his average, while Vanderbilt's Lee will score one fewer point than his average. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.