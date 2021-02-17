The Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off on Wednesday in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt is 6-10 overall and 5-5 at home, while the Wildcats are 6-13 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Wildcats are 3-12-1 against the spread in their last 16 games. The Commodores, meanwhile, are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog.

The road team is 16-5-1 against the spread in the last 22 meetings between these two teams. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 143. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky:

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -3.5

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky over-under: 143 points

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky -180, Vanderbilt +155

Latest Odds: Vanderbilt Commodores +3.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Vanderbilt



Vanderbilt thumped Mississippi State 72-51 on Saturday. It was the Commodores' first road win this season in six attempts. Scotty Pippen Jr. led the way with 18 points and nine assists. Pippen leads Vanderbilt with 20.3 points and 5.4 assists per game, while Dylan Disu dishes 8.4 assists per outing.

Vanderbilt is just 1-7 in its last eight games at home against Kentucky. However, the Commodores are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games against an SEC opponent.

What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats edged Auburn 82-80 on Saturday. Isaiah Jackson posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kentucky downed Vanderbilt 77-74 earlier in February. Brandon Boston Jr. leads Kentucky with 12.2 points per game, while Jackson pulls in 6.7 rebounds and Devin Askew deals 3.2 assists per outing.

The Wildcats have won nine consecutive meetings against the Commodores. However, Kentucky is just 5-13 against the spread in its last 18 games against Vanderbilt. In addition, Kentucky is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky picks

The model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt? And which side of the spread cashes in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.