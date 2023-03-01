The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats will bring their four-game winning streak into Wednesday night's matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kentucky extended its torrid stretch with one of its best performances of the season, rolling to an 86-54 win over Auburn on Saturday. Vanderbilt is one of the hottest teams in the SEC as well, winning six of its last seven games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 10 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread: Kentucky -10

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 146 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt money line: Kentucky -550, Vanderbilt +400

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has quietly been one of the hottest teams in the conference since getting blown out by Alabama at the end of January. The Commodores have won six of their seven games since then, including upsets over Tennessee, Florida and Auburn. They completed their season sweep of the Gators with an 88-72 win on Saturday, as six players scored in double figures for Vanderbilt.

Liam Robbins scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots in the win over Florida, upping his season averages to 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds. He ranks third in school history with 82 blocked shots, sitting five behind Festus Ezeli's record of 87 in 2010-11. Vanderbilt rarely beats Kentucky outright, but the Commodores have covered the spread in six straight trips to Lexington.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has the longest active winning streak in the SEC after moving into third place in the standings with its win over Auburn on Saturday. The Wildcats dominated the Tigers from the opening tip, shooting 56.1% from the floor and out-rebounding them 41-23. They are 14-3 at home this season and have won 14 straight games against Vanderbilt, including a 69-53 road win on Jan. 24.

Big man Oscar Tshiebwe has knocked down 20-of-23 shots over his last two games, averaging 23.5 points in wins over Florida and Auburn. The reigning National Player of the Year leads Kentucky in scoring (16.4) and rebounding (12.8). He posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the first meeting between these teams, while Antonio Reeves had 16 points.

