The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt is 6-15 overall and 6-7 at home, while Kentucky is 15-6 overall and 3-2 on the road. Kentucky has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Vanderbilt but the Commodores have won two of three and are 6-3-1 against the spread during that 10-game span against the Wildcats.

However, this season, Kentucky is 12-9 against the number, while Vanderbilt is 9-11. For Tuesday's matchup, the Wildcats are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds and the over/under is 152 points.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread: Kentucky -9.5

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 152 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt +371, Kentucky -515

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt can finally bid farewell to its seven-game losing streak thanks to its win on Saturday. The Commodores walked away with a 68-61 victory over the LSU Tigers. Isaiah West scored 12 points and Tyrin Lawrence scored 14 points to go along with eight rebounds.

It was the first SEC win of the season for Vanderbilt, but Jerry Stackhouse's squad has proven that it has the capacity for getting hot in the recent past. The Commodores won 12 of 14 games late last season and even knocked off the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament to put themselves into postseason contention.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday hardly resembled the 66-54 effort in their previous meeting. Kentucky took a 103-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Volunteers. Despite the defeat, Kentucky got a solid performance out of Rob Dillingham, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points while Antonio Reeves chipped in 21 points.

Dillingham is now averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds during his freshman season while Reeves is averaging 19.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in his second season at Kentucky after transferring from Illinois State. However, Kentucky has lost three of four games and slid to No. 17 in the AP Top 25.

