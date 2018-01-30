Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds: Picks from expert who's 10-2 on Wildcats games

SEC positioning is on the line Tuesday when Vanderbilt travels to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky in a 9 p.m. ET tipoff (ESPN). Kentucky is favored by 10 points, down 1.5 after opening at 11.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144.

Nagel knows Vanderbilt has struggled mightily this year as the Commodores sit at 8-13 (2-6 in conference play). There have been issues on both ends of the floor, but the offense has been the biggest culprit. The Commodores average just 71.3 points and are among the worst in the nation in rebounding (34.6) and assists (12.3).

Kentucky, meanwhile, played perhaps its best game of the season over the weekend when it knocked off No. 7 West Virginia on the road. After falling out of the Top 25 last week, that was a huge statement win for a young squad battling for NCAA Tournament positioning.

But just because Kentucky pulled off that big upset doesn't mean the Wildcats will be able to cover a double-digit spread at home.

They've only knocked one SEC team (Mississippi State) off by double-digits this season. And Vanderbilt kept it respectable when these teams met in Nashville on Jan. 13, falling 74-67 in a game where the Commodores outscored the Wildcats in the second half.

Vanderbilt has also been playing better, beating a solid TCU squad over the weekend as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

