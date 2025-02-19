The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (17-4) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8) in an SEC matchup on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off losses. Texas knocked off the Wildcats 82-78 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has dropped two straight games. On Feb. 15, Tennessee defeated the Commodores 81-76. Vanderbilt upset Kentucky 74-69 in Nashville on Jan. 25. Lamont Butler (shoulder) and Jaxson Robinson (wrist), two of Kentucky's top-three scorers, are out.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena is at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Before making any Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt:

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread: Wildcats -5.5

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 161.5 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt money line: Wildcats -262, Commodores +213

Why Kentucky can cover

Junior guard Otega Oweh is an athletic two-way force in the backcourt. Oweh leads the team in points (16) with 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He's scored 20-plus points in four of the last eight games. In the loss to Texas, Oweh had 20 points and five rebounds.

Senior center Amari Williams is another active defender in the frontcourt. The 7-footer leads the team in rebounds (8.8) and blocks (1.3) with 10.5 points per game. The native of England has compiled a double-double in eight games this season. In his previous outing, Williams had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Junior guard Jason Edwards is an agile three-level scorer in the backcourt. Edwards leads the team in points (17.6) while shooting 38.5% from downtown. He's finished with 20-plus points in five of the last 10 games. In the loss to Tennessee, Edwards racked up 24 points and made six 3-pointers.

Junior forward Devin McGlockton has been an active force for the Commodores. McGlockton averages 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and shoots 60% from the field. He has five double-doubles this campaign. On Feb. 11 versus Auburn, McGlockton had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 161 points.

