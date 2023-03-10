The final spot in the 2023 SEC Tournament semifinals will be on the line when the Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores square off in the fourth quarterfinal game on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. As the No. 3 seed in the tournament, Kentucky (22-10) received a double-bye into the quarterfinal round. The Wildcats last played on Saturday, winning at Arkansas, 88-79. Meanwhile No. 6 seed Vanderbilt (19-13) advanced to the quarterfinals with a 77-68 victory over LSU on Thursday. Friday's winner will advance to Saturday's semifinal to face either Texas A&M or Arkansas.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread: Wildcats -7.5

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 143.5 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt money line: Wildcats -345, Commodores +270

UK: Oscar Tshiebwe leads the country in rebounding (13.1 rebounds per game).

VAN: The Commodores lead the SEC in bench scoring (29.0 points per game).

Why Kentucky can cover

Tshiebwe is a dominant rebounding force. The reigning National Player of the Year averages 13.1 rebounds per game, which leads all Div. I players. Led by Tshiebwe, Kentucky outrebounds opponents by 8.5 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the country. That should be a big edge because Vanderbilt is missing center Liam Robbins due to a leg injury.

In addition, the Wildcats have one of the best sixth men in the conference in Antonio Reeves. The 6-foot-5 transfer from Illinois State averages 14.2 points per game and leads the team in made 3-pointers (71). For his efforts this season he was named the SEC co-Sixth Man of the Year.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has arguably the best bench in the conference. The Commodores get 29.0 points per game from their bench, which leads the SEC and ranks 10th in the country. In Thursday's win over LSU, Vanderbilt got a major boost off the bench from the freshman trio of Colin Smith, Paul Lewis and Lee Dort, who combined for 20 points.

In addition, Vanderbilt enters Friday's game knowing it beat Kentucky just nine days ago. On March 1 at Rupp Arena, Jordan Wright hit a fall-away jumper in the lane with 2.6 seconds remaining to help Vanderbilt knock off No. 23 Kentucky, 68-66. The win was the Commodores' first at Rupp since January 2007.

