The Yale Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats link up in a non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. Yale is 8-2 overall but had its two-game win streak snapped in their last game. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs fell to Butler 71-61. Meanwhile, Kentucky owns a 6-2 record. The Wildcats have won three straight games, including a 73-69 win over Michigan on Dec. 4.

Tip-off from the Rupp Arena in Lexington is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 16-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Yale odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.

Kentucky vs. Yale spread: Kentucky -16

Kentucky vs. Yale over/under: 139 points

Kentucky vs. Yale money line: Kentucky -2000, Yale +1000

KY: 4-1 ATS at home this season

YALE: 5-2-1 ATS this season

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is a big reason the Wildcats have been commanding the glass. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC in rebounds (42.6) with 12.6 offensive boards per game. Tshiebwe is a powerful player who has outstanding strength in the paint. The Congo native has been a quick leaper and scores mostly on dunks and putbacks. He's averaging 14.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Tshiebwe's logged three double-doubles over his past four games.

Freshman Cason Wallace is a combo guard and a quality scorer. Wallace can penetrate the lane to either score or dime the open man. The Texas native has quick hands and is an active defender for steals. He's averaging 11 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game. In Sunday's win over Michigan, Wallace finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Why Yale can cover

Junior forward Matt Knowling has been the go-to offensive option for the Bulldogs. Knowling owns a quick first step and likes to play downhill. The Connecticut native has the power to absorb contact and finish in the lane. Knowling puts up a team-high 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He's dropped at least 20 points in four games this season.

Sophomore guard John Poulakidas is a floor-spacing scorer. Poulakidas has a smooth jumper and excels in catch-and-shoot scenarios. The Illinois native averages 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and shoots 45% from beyond the arc. He's scored at least 11 points in three of his last four games. On Nov. 27, Poulakidas finished with a season-high 22 points and six 3-pointers.

