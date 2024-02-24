Who's Playing
Alabama Crimson Tide @ Kentucky Wildcats
Current Records: Alabama 19-7, Kentucky 18-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Alabama has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 307 points over their last three contests.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Alabama ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Gators by a score of 98-93. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 174.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Estrada, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Nelson, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and six blocks.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kentucky on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 75-74 to the Tigers on a last-minute jump shot From Tyrell Ward. Kentucky was up 42-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Antonio Reeves put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Rob Dillingham, who scored 23 points.
The Crimson Tide pushed their record up to 19-7 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 94.7 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-8.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Alabama and the Wildcats are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Kentucky (currently ranked third in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Everything came up roses for Alabama against the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the team secured a 78-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Alabama 78 vs. Kentucky 52
- Feb 19, 2022 - Kentucky 90 vs. Alabama 81
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kentucky 66 vs. Alabama 55
- Jan 26, 2021 - Alabama 70 vs. Kentucky 59
- Jan 12, 2021 - Alabama 85 vs. Kentucky 65
- Jan 11, 2020 - Kentucky 76 vs. Alabama 67
- Mar 15, 2019 - Kentucky 73 vs. Alabama 55
- Jan 05, 2019 - Alabama 77 vs. Kentucky 75
- Mar 10, 2018 - Kentucky 86 vs. Alabama 63
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kentucky 81 vs. Alabama 71