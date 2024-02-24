Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Alabama 19-7, Kentucky 18-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Alabama has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 307 points over their last three contests.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Alabama ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Gators by a score of 98-93. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 174.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Estrada, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Nelson, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and six blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kentucky on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 75-74 to the Tigers on a last-minute jump shot From Tyrell Ward. Kentucky was up 42-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Antonio Reeves put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Rob Dillingham, who scored 23 points.

The Crimson Tide pushed their record up to 19-7 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 94.7 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Alabama and the Wildcats are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Kentucky (currently ranked third in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Alabama against the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the team secured a 78-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama.