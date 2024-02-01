Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against Florida.

If Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-4 in no time. On the other hand, Florida will have to make due with a 14-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Florida 14-6, Kentucky 15-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.61

What to Know

Florida has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Florida ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They secured a 102-98 W over the Bulldogs. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Florida's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zyon Pullin, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Micah Handlogten, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 88-79 finish the last time they played, Kentucky and the Razorbacks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Wildcats came out on top against the Razorbacks by a score of 63-57 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% better than the opposition, as Kentucky's was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kentucky to victory, but perhaps none more so than Reed Sheppard, who scored 14 points along with five assists and four steals. Sheppard didn't help Kentucky's cause all that much against the Gamecocks last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Antonio Reeves was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with two steals.

The Gators' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Kentucky.

Odds

Kentucky is a solid 6-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 171.5 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Florida.