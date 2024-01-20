Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Georgia 13-4, Kentucky 13-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kentucky is on a three-game streak of home wins, while Georgia is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. One thing working in Kentucky's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last seven matches.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs, taking the game 90-77.

Among those leading the charge was Antonio Reeves, who scored 27 points. Another player making a difference was Tre Mitchell, who scored 15 points.

Even though Georgia has not done well against South Carolina recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Gamecocks by a score of 74-69.

Georgia can attribute much of their success to Silas Demary Jr., who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Wildcats have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-3 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 13-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kentucky came up short against Georgia when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 75-68. Will Kentucky have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.