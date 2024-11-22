Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Jackson State 0-5, Kentucky 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kentucky. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Jackson State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are crawling into this game hobbled by six consecutive losses dating back to last season, while the Wildcats will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, Kentucky took their match with ease, bagging a 97-68 victory over Lipscomb. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 28 points or more this season.

Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaxson Robinson led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds. Robinson had some trouble finding his footing against Duke last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Lamont Butler was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Jackson State lost to Western Kentucky on the road by a decisive 79-62 margin on Wednesday.

Tamarion Hoover put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points. His performance made up for a slower contest against Houston on November 4th.

Kentucky pushed their record up to 4-0 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Jackson State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 34.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 32.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

