Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lipscomb 43-26.

Kentucky entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Lipscomb step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Lipscomb 2-3, Kentucky 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.81

What to Know

Bisons fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Lipscomb will face Kentucky after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Sunday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159.5 points. Lipscomb fell 66-61 to Western Kentucky. The Bisons have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Lipscomb's defeat came about despite a quality game from Miles White, who earned nine points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Kentucky entered their tilt with Duke on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Blue Devils by a score of 77-72.

Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Andrew Carr led the charge by going 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Otega Oweh, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Lipscomb now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Kentucky, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

While only Kentucky took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 21.5 advantage in the spread. Lipscomb might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 21.5-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 19.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

