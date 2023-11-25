Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 69-41 lead over Marshall.

Kentucky already has three blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Marshall 2-3, Kentucky 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $48.42

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off a loss in a game Marshall was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Tuesday, the Thundering Herd came up short against the Golden Grizzlies and fell 78-71. The over/under was set at 149 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their loss, Marshall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nate Martin, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kevon Voyles was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, even though Saint Joseph's scored an imposing 88 points on Monday, Kentucky still came out on top. The Wildcats walked away with a 96-88 victory over the Hawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for Kentucky.

Kentucky got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Mitchell out in front who scored 22 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Another player making a difference was Antonio Reeves, who scored 20 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Wildcats, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

While only Kentucky took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their game on Friday, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18.5 points. This will be Marshall's first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 18.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Injury Report for Kentucky

Grant Darbyshire: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Ugonna Onyenso: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Aaron Bradshaw: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Zvonimir Ivisic: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Marshall

No Injury Information