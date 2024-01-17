Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Miss. State 12-4, Kentucky 12-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miss. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miss. State Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Miss. State and Alabama on Saturday hardly resembled the 72-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Bulldogs fell 82-74 to the Crimson Tide. Miss. State has struggled against Alabama recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was D.J. Jeffries, who scored nine points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Kentucky's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 97-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Tuesday (90), Kentucky still had to take the loss.

Despite their loss, Kentucky saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Reed Sheppard, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Antonio Reeves, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds.

Even though they lost, Kentucky were working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas A&M only posted 11 assists.

The Bulldogs' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4. As for the Wildcats, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 12-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miss. State couldn't quite finish off Kentucky in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 71-68. Can Miss. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kentucky has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.