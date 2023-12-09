Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Penn 6-4, Kentucky 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Kentucky has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Penn Quakers at 12:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Arena. Kentucky might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Kentucky last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-73 to the Seahawks.

Kentucky's loss came about despite a quality game from Reed Sheppard, who scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Sheppard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Kentucky was Justin Edwards' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Penn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Devils, posting a 111-57 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Penn did.

The Wildcats bumped their record down to 6-2 with that loss, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 96.2 points per game. As for the Quakers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

While only Kentucky took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Kentucky shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 14 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Penn: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kentucky has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 50.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've drained 49.1% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Penn is a big 14-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

