Halftime Report

Only one more quarter stands between Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Kentucky is up 41-38 over Saint Joseph's.

If Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, Saint Joseph's will have to make due with a 3-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 3-1, Kentucky 3-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

Saint Joseph's has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Coming off a loss in a game Saint Joseph's was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After soaring to 100 points the game before, Saint Joseph's faltered in their match on Friday. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 57-54. The loss was Saint Joseph's first of the season.

Kentucky has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 20 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Skyhawks at home to the tune of 101-67. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Kentucky did.

Reed Sheppard was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 7 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Rob Dillingham, who scored 20 points along with 7 assists.

The Hawks have yet to win a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 3-1 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

While only Saint Joseph's took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This will be Saint Joseph's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Joseph's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kentucky is a big 15-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Kentucky

Grant Darbyshire: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Ugonna Onyenso: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Aaron Bradshaw: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Zvonimir Ivisic: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Saint Joseph's