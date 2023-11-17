Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-3, Kentucky 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Kentucky will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Kentucky last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-84 to the Jayhawks. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Adou Thiero, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Rob Dillingham was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Stonehill College found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Hawks on the road and fell 100-56. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-19.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Skyhawks, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-3.

As mentioned, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 37.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 33-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.