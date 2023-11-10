Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 0-2, Kentucky 1-0

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN Plus

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Texas A&M-Commerce might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

Texas A&M-Commerce was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 73-46 bruising that the Red Raiders dished out on Wednesday. Texas A&M-Commerce was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-17.

Jerome Brewer Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 11 points along with 9 rebounds.

Speaking of points, Texas A&M-Commerce failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 46 points. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Texas Tech scored 73.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, a fact Kentucky proved on Monday. They steamrolled past the Aggies 86-46 at home.

Kentucky's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rob Dillingham, who earned 17 points. Reed Sheppard was another key contributor, earning 12 points.

This is the second loss in a row for the Lions and nudges their season record down to 0-2. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 46.0 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 1-0.