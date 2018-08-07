Kentucky's Bahamas Tour: Five things to watch for from the Wildcats' exhibition games

Big Blue Madness is more than two months away. The showdown with Duke isn't until the second week of November. But college basketball fans can get a first glimpse of the team ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) when Kentucky begins a four-game tour of exhibitions in the Bahamas on Wednesday night.

It's officially titled the Big Blue Bahamas Foreign Tour.

Here are five things to watch:

1. The Veterans

It's not often that Kentucky's roster includes three players who have already averaged more than nine points per game at the high-major level. In fact, it's only happened once previously under John Calipari -- specifically when Terrence Jones, Doron Lamb and Darius Miller all averaged more than nine points in the 2011 season and then returned for the 2012 season.

The result was a national championship.

Which is precisely why expectations are super-high for these Wildcats.

PJ Washington, Quade Green and Reid Travis provide UK with three proven contributors who combined to average 39.6 points and 16.2 rebounds last season. Yes, nearly half of those points, and more than half of those rebounds, belonged to Travis, the graduate transfer from Stanford. But the point remains the same: Kentucky will not be nearly as reliant on freshmen as usual. That's a good thing. And it'll likely be noticeable in these four games in the Bahamas.

2. The Platoon?

Calipari has not committed to a style of play yet, mostly because he doesn't have to. But the Wildcats are so deep some have speculated that he could return to the platoon system that he used to go 38-1 in 2015. In that season, eight players averaged at least 20 minutes per game with none getting more than 25.8. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota's 22-year-old NBA All-Star, only played 21.1 minutes per game. Devin Booker, who just signed a $158 million contract with Phoenix at the age of 21, only played 21.5 minutes per game. Meantime, Aaron and Andrew Harrison averaged more minutes than both.

Simply put, that's why I'm not a fan of platooning.

The best players don't play enough.

But, that said, I've never had to manage seven former five-star recruits, plus a graduate transfer like Travis, and their families for a possible 40-game season. So I get it. A locker room free of disgruntled McDonald's All-American's is worth something -- perhaps, in certain cases, even worth giving minutes to lesser players at the expense of better players. Either way, it'll be interesting to see how Calipari handles his roster on this trip. Will he see enough to make him think platooning might work? Or might he see the opposite?

"We're going to be experimenting with a lot of stuff," Calipari said.

3. The Shooting

Kentucky shot 35.7 percent from 3-point range last season, which ranked 124th nationally. And only 25.8 percent of the Wildcats' field goal attempts came from beyond the arc, which ranked 344th nationally. In other words, UK barely shot any 3-pointers relative to the rest of college basketball. And when the Wildcats did shoot them, they didn't make them at great or even good rate.

Can this team be different?

Washington thinks so.

"We shoot the ball a lot better than we did last year," he said. "We have a lot more shooters."

Whether that's actually true or not, time will tell. But these four games could serve as an encouraging small sample size if the percentages check out.

4. Kentucky's Twitter Account

The Wildcats have already been in the Bahamas for a couple of days, and the trip to date has been chronicled well by Kentucky Basketball's official Twitter account. There's videos from a day at the water park, messages from Calipari, documented charitable endeavors, so on and so forth. If you're a Kentucky fan, you're probably already following it. If you're not, but you're interested, it's worth a scroll.

5. The Record

These four games are just exhibitions. They count not at all. Winning all four won't guarantee future greatness. Losing all four won't necessarily suggest issues are on the way. But they are competitions that will be televised on the SEC Network. The boxscores will be posted. And no fan base is capable of overreacting, in either direction, positively or negatively, quite like Kentucky's fan base.

So avoiding multiple losses is obviously preferable.

But Calipari doesn't think his team will do it. Last week, while speaking in advance of the trip, the Hall of Fame coach predicted Kentucky could lose two or three of the games -- among them Sunday afternoon's finale against a team from Toronto.

"I don't believe that," Washington countered. "But if he believes that, that's him. I feel like we have a chance to win every game out there -- and that's what we're definitely looking forward to. Our goal is to definitely win every game. We're not going to go out there to try to lose."