Kentucky's John Calipari buys 2,000 student tickets for charity exhibition game

Kentucky coach John Calipari is digging deep into his wallet to make sure fans of Big Blue Nation get a glimpse of the team in an exhibition setting when the Wildcats play Morehead State on Monday.

In an interview on Kentucky Sports Radio, Calipari announced that he had purchased 2,000 tickets for Kentucky students so they can see the team play in the Kentucky Cares Classic for free.

"And if more want to come I'll buy more," Calipari said. "But I'm buying tickets for our students."

The NCAA granted a special waiver for the contest between the two Division I teams, which is doubling as a fundraiser. All funds raised by the game will go to those affected by the hurricanes that impacted Puerto Rico and Florida, as well as those affected by the recent wildfires that swept through California.

Net proceeds from the game will go to Team Rubicon, an organization that is currently active in Florida in response to the hurricanes and will soon begin work in California in response to the wildfires.

"I love the fact that it's for charity," Calipari said. "It gets us to leverage our programs and all that we do to give back. I mean, right now, what's going on in Puerto Rico, and still in Houston, and still in Florida, and what about these wildfires and people burned out of -- I mean, we have a chance to come together."

The Monday exhibition is set to tip at 7 p.m. ET and will be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington. It will not be aired on TV, which Calipari hopes will entice people to come out and support the event.

"Like, unless I give you the video tape I'm going to be watching, you're not going to see this game unless you're in the building," Calipari said. "So, if you really want to see us -- if you're a Morehead fan, too -- buy the tickets."

Kentucky kicks its season off on Nov. 10 vs. Utah Valley, but this charity exhibition should give everyone a chance to see where the young Wildcats stand as they prepare to reload from a team that lost its top six scorers from a season ago.