Kentucky's John Calipari: College players should make money off their likeness

Kentucky coach John Calipari said Tuesday that that he believes college players should have the opportunity to profit from their likeness and signature, and he urged the NCAA to work in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association to shore up some of the corruption that has taken hold in the college game.

"We need to work with the players' association, who oversees the agents, and figure out what do they think the solution is," Calipari said at a news conference, via ESPN. "These kids deserve advisers as they're moving through this process. But the way it's done right now, it's an issue. There's a lot of things, I think at the end of the day, things will begin to change. The problem with the NCAA, it's slow-moving. This one doesn't need to be slow-moving. It's not going to be perfect for every program."

Since the FBI probe into corruption within college basketball has come to light over the last year, there has been a steady push to make immediate, sweeping changes to the amateurism model. In the wake of the investigation, NCAA President Mark Emmert formed a Commission on College Basketball Committee headed by Condoleezza Rice, and Emmert has been adamant that changes are in the works.

"We've gotta make sure we don't find ourselves in this box again," Emmert said. "I think in most of the member universities' minds that some of those rules have simply been written for a different age. While there's doubtlessly been agent activity and these kinds of things that we're seeing in the past, I suspect -- and most people do -- that his has reached a crescendo now because there's so much attention on it now, there's so many resources involved.

"We're really serious about it," he continued. "I and the board of directions are very, very serious about making really systemic change starting this spring and going forward through the summer."

Calipari also called for a shift in mindset as it relates to accepting money or loans -- the latter of which was the center of a report Friday from Yahoo! Sports that drew quite a bit of attention and scrutiny for those involved.

"It's their name and likeness. It's not ours, it's theirs," Calipari said. "They should be able to make money. Maybe the school manages it, maybe the money goes to their parents for travel. And maybe there's a limit on what they can do, and the rest they get when they leave here. It's all stuff that can be done easily."

Within the sport, Calipari has been at the forefront of a "one-and-done" movement -- players that go from preps to pros with a season of college basketball in between -- so rule changes like he proposes likely would help his cause. But the FBI investigation into the sport and agent meddling has left the onus on the NCAA to course-correct, and soon.

Only time will tell if -- or what -- those changes might entail.