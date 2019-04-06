Kentucky's John Calipari on Zion Williamson: 'I didn't know Zion would be this good'

Zion Williamson was the No. 5 ranked recruit in the country. That's not one evaluator underestimating the Duke star -- it comes via 247Sports' definitive Composite Rankings. Not even the most locked in talent evaluators could have anticipated Williamson would be one of the most dominant freshmen ever seen in college basketball history.

Not even Kentucky coach John Calipari.

"I'll be honest with you, we recruited Zion," Calipari said Friday on The Dan Patrick Show. "[But] I probably missed him a little bit. I knew he was going to be good, I didn't know he was going to be this good. I knew he could dominate, but not like he's done."

Kentucky was one of the finalists for Williamson in his recruitment -- along with Duke, Clemson, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina and Kansas -- when he made his decision last January. If losing to Duke on the recruiting trail wasn't painful enough for UK, Williamson made things more difficult to swallow when he dropped 28 points and seven boards only 10 months later as Duke and Kentucky opened the season with a Blue Devils beatdown of the Wildcats.

And yes, John Calipari remembers that game as a moment he knew he missed on a star.

"When we played against him, I walked off the court and I said, 'I missed on another one!'" Calipari added. "I knew he'd be good ... but the kid's off the chain."

Williamson was named AP Player of the Year and Oscar Robertson Player of the Year on Friday after averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Blue Devils as a freshman this season. He's the far-and-away No. 1 prospect in the 2019 NBA Draft. Duke was eliminated in the Elite Eight last weekend as was Kentucky, but Calipari may secretly stew about what the season may have been if he'd had Williamson on his side.