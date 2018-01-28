Kentucky's wondrous comeback on West Virginia marked Kevin Knox's arrival

Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox was unstoppable vs. West Virginia. USATSI

The weekend brought some big wins. Impressive wins.

But be it shock value or by any other kind of measurement, no team's victory from Saturday can measure up to what unranked Kentucky pulled off Saturday night. The Wildcats won 83-76 on the road over No. 7 West Virginia and got there in good part thanks to a career-high 34 points from freshman Kevin Knox.

The Wildcats pulled off a stunner in stunning fashion, rallying from 17 down early in the second half. It was Knox's 3-pointer from the wing, right in front of his team's bench, that made it 77-74 and gave Kentucky the lead for good. That shot shut up the crowd inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia. That shot, potentially, was the worm-turn on UK's season.

What a victory. What a team. I mean, what team? Who is this Kentucky group? What we saw Saturday night was not the squad from the 20 games prior. Kentucky hit all 18 of its foul shots in the second half, it rebounded with vigor and played with more toughness and determination that West Virginia in West Virginia's house. It was one of the most unlikely yet superb wins by any club in the sport this season.

I could make this column about WVU, but Kentucky is the story. However, I will say this: The shine has come off Press Virginia, which is in a tailspin. Bob Huggins' team has lost lost four of five, and in three of those losses the Mountaineers have given up double-digit leads in the second half. It's downright concerning, emphasized by the fact that Saturday's outcome was only the fifth time in 69 non-conference home games that WVU has lost under Huggins.

Huggins had this to say after.

Bob Huggins: "We didn't run offense the second half. They took us out of some things. And the truth of the matter is they're just better than we are." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) January 28, 2018

If we take stock in anything from this game, let it be this: Kevin Knox is Kentucky's everything. I've written it earlier this season, repeated it on the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast, and Saturday night proved it true. Knox has been up and down for much of the year, but he's got his gait. The stride is looking better. Knox had a career-high in points tonight, had really good shot selection, was opportunistic in transition and was completely unflustered by WVU's defense.

Knox added seven rebounds, and I'll point readers to his 11-of-17 shooting. He had a very good game. He is and always has been Kentucky's best player on this roster. Kentucky's only shot to make noise in March will be to ride the cape of Knox, who has frontcourt maneuverability and a game that is poised to improve in the second half of the season.

I take little away from Kentucky's win in regard to WVU slumping. Heading into Saturday, Kentucky was playing like a team that deserved to be a 20-point underdog against a top-10 opponent on the road. And for the first half, Kentucky looked the part of a patsy. But then Knox hit fifth gear, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a few good plays in the second half and the team looked downright good on defense.

Now we see what UK does with a win like this. Who's next? Vanderbilt heads to Rupp Arena on Tuesday. After that, a road tilt at Missouri next Saturday. Kentucky's seed situation (at last look we had them at a 6) is unstable, but that can be a good thing. Knox must be consistent going forward. That doesn't mean he needs to put up 30 every night, but you know what? Averaging 20-and-7 going forward will be what this team needs. He has to be the alpha.

Against Florida last Saturday, Knox only had nine points in UK's loss to the Gators. You remove that game, he's averaging 23 points. Kentucky's youth makes this team watchable and continually intriguing, but if the Wildcats are going to turn into a real threat for the SEC and the NCAAs, it all starts and ends with Knox. Who's to say what got into him on Saturday, but it better not leave any time soon.