Kevin Durant breaks down LaMelo Ball's game: 'Love his game because he's skilled'
Durant loves what the youngster can bring to the table and believes he will thrive in the right system
Kevin Durant is more than a decade removed from the AAU scene. But make no mistake about it, he still keeps a close eye on it and monitors some of the best up-and-coming talent.
In a video with Overtime, Durant, an NBA champion and 10-year vet, broke down highlights of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and LaMelo Ball, some of the most well-known names expected to be NBA players in the not-so-distant future. Durant led things with Ball, the polarizing younger brother of Lonzo and LiAngelo, where he came away impressed with what the 16-year-old brings to the table.
Here's what he had to say about the former Chino Hills-turned home-schooler.
"LaMelo Ball. I don't even have to introduce him. Could shoot it from anywhere. Love his game because he's skilled. Pull up. Kids not pulling up like that, man. Catch and shoot. Once he learns the real game, he played kind of erratic at Chino Hills last couple years — just shooting whenever he wants, shooting as soon as he crosses half court. But he's that good. Quick release too and he got taller ... Once he gets into a right structure, system too that's gonna maximize his talent, he's gonna be tough. Just need to keep learning the game, man. Finally dunking, too, I see you."
Whether you're a Durant fan or not, that level of praise from a well-respected NBA player -- especially an MVP winner -- is worth a feather in the cap.
It's yet to be seen whether he'll become the surefire NBA prospect his eldest brother, Lonzo, was. But he has got all the tools to develop into a legitimate pro prospect in the years to come.
-
Podcast: Bagley leads PK80 takeaways
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Cardinals are 4-0 and No. 17 in Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)
-
UTEP coach Tim Floyd retires immediately
Tim Floyd puts an end to his 42-year coaching career after seeing his Miners fall to 1-5
-
Adidas: Pitino knew of pay-for-play plan
Pitino claims he had no knowledge of the pay-for-play that was uncovered by the FBI
-
Poll Attacks: Who missed Xavier loss?
The Musketeers moved from 17th to 12th on a ballot after a 102-86 loss to ASU
-
Coaches poll: Duke No. 1, KU No. 2
Duke received all but one first place vote in the latest coaches poll
Add a Comment