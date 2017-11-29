Kevin Durant breaks down LaMelo Ball's game: 'Love his game because he's skilled'

Kevin Durant is more than a decade removed from the AAU scene. But make no mistake about it, he still keeps a close eye on it and monitors some of the best up-and-coming talent.

In a video with Overtime, Durant, an NBA champion and 10-year vet, broke down highlights of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and LaMelo Ball, some of the most well-known names expected to be NBA players in the not-so-distant future. Durant led things with Ball, the polarizing younger brother of Lonzo and LiAngelo, where he came away impressed with what the 16-year-old brings to the table.

Here's what he had to say about the former Chino Hills-turned home-schooler.

"LaMelo Ball. I don't even have to introduce him. Could shoot it from anywhere. Love his game because he's skilled. Pull up. Kids not pulling up like that, man. Catch and shoot. Once he learns the real game, he played kind of erratic at Chino Hills last couple years — just shooting whenever he wants, shooting as soon as he crosses half court. But he's that good. Quick release too and he got taller ... Once he gets into a right structure, system too that's gonna maximize his talent, he's gonna be tough. Just need to keep learning the game, man. Finally dunking, too, I see you."

Whether you're a Durant fan or not, that level of praise from a well-respected NBA player -- especially an MVP winner -- is worth a feather in the cap.

It's yet to be seen whether he'll become the surefire NBA prospect his eldest brother, Lonzo, was. But he has got all the tools to develop into a legitimate pro prospect in the years to come.