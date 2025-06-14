Kevin Willard concluded a dramatic saga when he departed from Maryland to fill the coaching vacancy at Villanova, and it largely brushed Terrapins fans the wrong way. Ties to Villanova overshadowed Willard's run to the Sweet 16 with the Terps, and his public comments went viral as he denounced Maryland leadership for a lack of basketball funding and other issues.

The messy departure was a bitter ending to a successful season, and Willard recognized months later the impact it had on his former program and fanbase.

"I know it turned out ugly, but I love the place," Willard said of Maryland, via Hoops HQ. "It's a great place. I like the fan base. I know they hate me, but I loved living there. I loved everything about it."

Willard became one of the biggest stories of March Madness amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Maryland. He was outspoken throughout the tournament about his situation, sent barbs to Maryland brass and did little to quell the consternation surrounding his potential exit for Villanova. He also unleashed a postgame rant directed toward the coverage of his position as the sitting Terps coach and candidate for the Wildcats job.

The departure at the end of the NCAA Tournament run sent Willard back to the Big East, where he picked up much of his college basketball experience. He played for Pittsburgh in the mid-1990s when it was a member of the conference, and his longest coaching tenure came at Seton Hall from 2010-2022, when he guided the Pirates to five NCAA Tournament appearances and one conference title.

"It was a really weird feeling because there was no thought process on me leaving," Willard said. "But when the guy that hired you leaves and now all of a sudden you have no idea who's coming in, and oh by the way there's a really, really great program that wants you, that's when you have to start thinking about things."

According to 247Sports, Willard bemoaned Maryland's NIL funding and former athletic director Damon Evans' apparent plans to allot $14 million of its $20.5 million revenue-sharing budget on football, compared to $4 million for basketball. The Terps coach also specifically recalled Maryland administration pushing back, over financial concerns, on his request to spend an additional night in New York with the team last season to celebrate Christmas.

Willard left Maryland with a 65-39 record and two Big Dance appearances. His last season with the program was his best, as he constructed a talented roster dubbed the "Crab Five" and earned a second-place finish in the Big Ten and a trip to the regional semifinals.