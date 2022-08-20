Florida men's basketball transfer Keyontae Johnson, who entered the 2020-21 season as the SEC's Preseason Player of the Year before a season-ending health issue arose just four games into the year, announced on Saturday he has committed to Kansas State after considering Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky as possible landing spots. Johnson has not played in a college game since collapsing in a game vs. rival Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020. He was hospitalized for 10 days after the incident and later diagnosed with a heart condition.

At the time of the incident, Johnson was a projected first-round NBA talent. He spent the remainder of the 2020-21 season on the sidelines for Florida and did the same in 2021-22, seemingly hamstringing his hopes of fulfilling his pro dreams. It was believed his playing career was over after making a wonderful honorary start last season with Florida as a Senior Day sendoff.

A transfer to Kansas State seems to indicate he may be on his way to be cleared for competitive action. His return to basketball would give new Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang a significant building block moving forward.

In the time on the sidelines with Florida since his health issue, Johnson acted as a de facto coach under then-head coach Mike White. He helped the Gators prepare for opponents by breaking down film and providing advanced scouting as well as acting as an in-practice official.

When healthy, Johnson was on a trajectory to be a star at the college level. Following a breakout sophomore season in which he averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while making 38% of his 3s, he averaged a career-best 16 points and 42.9% 3-point hit rate as a junior in four games before his season ended.