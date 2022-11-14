Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at.

Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University!" Kiyan Anthony wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3 Christ The King Regional player is ranked No. 62 overall nationally in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports. He is also the No. 14 shooting guard in the country and the No. 3 overall player in New York.

Kiyan Anthony's other offers include Memphis, George Mason, Bryant and Manhattan. Syracuse has also offered 6-foot-3 shooting Jerry Easter, and a 6-foot-3 combo guard Darius Adams as part of the class of 2025.

Carmelo Anthony left Syracuse almost two decades ago, but he hasn't lost contact with the Orange. One of his most recent check ins was attending a football game on Nov. 12.

The 2003 NBA draft class included some very solid star power with Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade all being selected as top-five picks. Now the new generation is starting to catch up.

Zaire Wade played with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League during the 2021-22 season. Bronny James is 247Sports' No. 41 recruit from the class of 2023 and has offers from high profile schools including Duke, USC and Kansas. His younger brother is also starting to gain attention. Bryce James, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward from the class of 2025, received his first Division I offer from Duquesne in August.