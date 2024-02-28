Duke star Kyle Filipowski is expected to play Wednesday night vs. Louisville just four days removed from suffering a sprained knee during a court-storming collision at Wake Forest, according to Adam Zagoria. Filipowski was "still a little sore" Sunday, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said Monday in his weekly ACC teleconference appearance, noting that his leading scorer and rebounder was officially questionable for Monday's practice.

Scheyer after the game Saturday made the case that court-storming should be banned from the sport because the injury risk it presents to players. He doubled down on that belief on Monday, adding that Filipowski was not the only one who could have been injured.

"Even in retrospect, you're watching it back and there's a ton of attention on Flip," Scheyer said, via the Fayetteville-Observer. "But if you go back and watch Jared McCain, there's a student face to face with him. ... It's a dangerous situation.

"The heroes of that whole thing were our student managers," he added. "Our student managers are running on the floor to protect our guys."

Filipowski scored a team-high 17 points in Duke's 83-79 loss and leads the team in both scoring (16.9 PPG) and rebounding (8.2 RPG) on the season.