Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Bucknell 1-2, La Salle 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bucknell and La Salle are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2016, but not for long. The Bucknell Bison's road trip will continue as they head out to face the La Salle Explorers at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 14th at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Bison beat the Purple Eagles 73-64. The victory was just what Bucknell needed coming off of a 80-61 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid win over the Huskies on Saturday, taking the game 79-74. The win made it back-to-back wins for La Salle.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead La Salle to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jhamir Brickus, who earned 22 points along with 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Anwar Gill, who earned 15 points along with 7 assists.

The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Explorers, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Tuesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bucknell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Bucknell came up short against La Salle in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 82-72. Can Bucknell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La Salle and Bucknell both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.