Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Davidson 12-4, La Salle 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

La Salle will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at John Glaser Arena. The Explorers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

On Saturday, La Salle needed a bit of extra time to put away St. Bona. They skirted by the Bonnies 83-82 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Deuce Jones with but a second left in the third quarter. La Salle's win was all the more impressive since the Bonnies were averaging only 63.06 points allowed on the season.

La Salle's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Demetrius Lilley, who posted 16 points in addition to eight rebounds. Lilley continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jones, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Davidson was able to grind out a solid win over Fordham on Saturday, taking the game 74-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.

Davidson got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Connor Kochera out in front who went 8 for 14 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Kochera had some trouble finding his footing against Duquesne last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

La Salle's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7. As for Davidson, they pushed their record up to 12-4 with the victory, which was their tenth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Davidson is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Davidson is a slight 1.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.