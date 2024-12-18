Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: FDU 4-8, La Salle 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

What to Know

After three games on the road, La Salle is heading back home. They will welcome the FDU Knights at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Glaser Arena. The Explorers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

La Salle is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since November 21, 2023 on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: La Salle lost to N. Carolina, and La Salle lost bad. The score wound up at 93-67. The Explorers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though they lost, La Salle smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, FDU couldn't handle Villanova on Wednesday and fell 86-72.

FDU's loss came about despite a quality game from Terrence Brown, who went 10 for 18 en route to 27 points plus two steals. The matchup was Brown's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Bismark Nsiah, who earned 11 points along with two steals.

La Salle's defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for FDU, they dropped their record down to 4-8 with the loss, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for La Salle against FDU in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, as the team secured an 81-55 victory. Will La Salle repeat their success, or does FDU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

La Salle is a big 14.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

La Salle has won both of the games they've played against FDU in the last 5 years.