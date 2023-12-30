Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Howard 4-9, La Salle 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Howard Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

La Salle scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They put a hurting on the Ravens at home to the tune of 107-41. That looming 107-41 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for La Salle yet this season.

Meanwhile, Howard's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 94-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gauchos. Howard found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Explorers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for the Bison, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: La Salle haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Howard, though, as they've been averaging 16.1 turnovers per game. Given La Salle's sizeable advantage in that area, Howard will need to find a way to close that gap.

La Salle didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Howard in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 80-76 win. Will La Salle repeat their success, or does Howard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La Salle won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.