Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-7, La Salle 6-2

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

After two games on the road, La Salle is heading back home. They will take on the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. La Salle might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

Even though Penn scored an imposing 92 points, La Salle still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Quakers, the Explorers got past the Quakers on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Khalil Brantley with but a second left in the third quarter.

La Salle's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Brantley, who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Daeshon Shepherd, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 79-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets. Loyola Maryland didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Loyola Maryland were working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Delaware State only posted 11.

The Owls' victory bumped their season record to 4-2 while the Explorers' loss dropped theirs to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.