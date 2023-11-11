Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Northeastern 1-0, La Salle 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will head out on the road to face off against the La Salle Explorers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Northeastern took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 67-58 victory over the Terriers.

Meanwhile, La Salle's game on Tuesday was all tied up 32-32 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Dragons by a score of 67-61.

La Salle's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Anwar Gill, who earned 15 points. Jhamir Brickus was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Explorers, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.