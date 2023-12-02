Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Penn 5-3, La Salle 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Penn has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the La Salle Explorers at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Penn might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up eight turnovers on Sunday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Penn proved. They enjoyed a cozy 76-61 victory over the Hawks.

Meanwhile, La Salle pushed their score all the way to 99 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 106-99 to the Owls. Even though they lost, La Salle's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 77.1 points per game (they're now ranked 141st in scoring overall).

La Salle's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jhamir Brickus, who scored 41 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Brickus continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Khalil Brantley, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Quakers' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Explorers, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

Penn is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

La Salle is a slight 2-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Penn has won 4 out of their last 7 games against La Salle.