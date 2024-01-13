Who's Playing
VCU Rams @ La Salle Explorers
Current Records: VCU 9-7, La Salle 10-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
What to Know
VCU is 8-0 against La Salle since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. VCU is looking to tack on another W to their nine-game streak on the road dating back to last season.
George Mason typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. They welcomed the New Year with a 54-50 win over the Patriots. Despite the win, that was the fewest points VCU has scored all season.
Max Shulga was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Explorers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 81-65 loss to the Minutemen on Wednesday.
The Rams' win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Explorers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season.
Looking ahead, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
VCU beat La Salle 80-67 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
VCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
VCU has won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last 8 years.
- Dec 31, 2022 - VCU 80 vs. La Salle 67
- Jan 08, 2022 - VCU 85 vs. La Salle 66
- Jan 30, 2021 - VCU 73 vs. La Salle 62
- Jan 25, 2020 - VCU 76 vs. La Salle 65
- Jan 09, 2019 - VCU 69 vs. La Salle 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - VCU 80 vs. La Salle 74
- Jan 22, 2017 - VCU 90 vs. La Salle 52
- Feb 03, 2016 - VCU 88 vs. La Salle 70