Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: VCU 9-7, La Salle 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

VCU is 8-0 against La Salle since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. VCU is looking to tack on another W to their nine-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

George Mason typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. They welcomed the New Year with a 54-50 win over the Patriots. Despite the win, that was the fewest points VCU has scored all season.

Max Shulga was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Explorers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 81-65 loss to the Minutemen on Wednesday.

The Rams' win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Explorers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season.

Looking ahead, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

VCU beat La Salle 80-67 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

VCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU has won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last 8 years.