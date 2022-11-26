Who's Playing

Binghamton @ La Salle

Current Records: Binghamton 3-2; La Salle 2-3

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the La Salle Explorers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. The Bearcats should still be feeling good after a win, while La Salle will be looking to get back in the win column.

Binghamton has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Columbia Lions on Wednesday. Binghamton came out on top in a nail-biter against Columbia, sneaking past 81-79.

Meanwhile, La Salle came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday, falling 69-62. One thing holding the Explorers back was the mediocre play of guard Khalil Brantley, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-17, 13-point finish.

The Bearcats have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

La Salle's loss took them down to 2-3 while Binghamton's victory pulled them up to 3-2. A win for La Salle would reverse both their bad luck and Binghamton's good luck. We'll see if La Salle manages to pull off that tough task or if Binghamton keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Explorers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.