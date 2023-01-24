Who's Playing

Davidson @ La Salle

Current Records: Davidson 9-10; La Salle 8-11

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers are 2-7 against the Davidson Wildcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. La Salle and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between the Explorers and the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with La Salle falling 84-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Four players on La Salle scored in the double digits: forward Fousseyni Drame (14), guard Khalil Brantley (13), guard Daeshon Shepherd (12), and guard Anwar Gill (11).

Meanwhile, Davidson came up short against the Dayton Flyers last week, falling 68-61. Guard Foster Loyer had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

La Salle is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Explorers, who are 9-10 against the spread.

The losses put La Salle at 8-11 and Davidson at 9-10. La Salle is 5-5 after losses this season, Davidson 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Davidson have won seven out of their last nine games against La Salle.