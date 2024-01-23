We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the La Salle Explorers will host the No. 16 Dayton Flyers. La Salle is 10-8 overall and 7-3 at home, while Dayton is 15-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. The teams have split their last 10 meetings, with Dayton prevailing the last time out, 77-53, in Feb. 2023.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia. The Flyers are favored by 8 points in the latest La Salle vs. Dayton odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 140.5 points. Before entering any Dayton vs. La Salle picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for La Salle vs. Dayton:

La Salle vs. Dayton spread: La Salle +8

La Salle vs. Dayton over/under: 140.5 points

La Salle vs. Dayton money line: La Salle: +315, Dayton: -403

What you need to know about La Salle

La Salle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after its third straight loss. It found itself the reluctant recipients of a 82-62 punch to the gut against the Saint Joseph's Hawks. La Salle's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Andres Marrero, who scored 15 points to go along with five rebounds, and Khalil Brantley, who scored 16 points to along with five assists. Less helpful for La Salle was Daeshon Shepherd's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The outside shot has been an issue for the Explorers as they're shooting just 29% from beyond the arc in conference play, which ranks 14th out of 15 Atlantic-10 teams. Three of the team's four-leading scorers are shooting under 30% on 3-point attempts. The Explorers have also struggled against the spread over the last few weeks, as they've covered just once over the last six games. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Dayton

Meanwhile, Dayton scored the most points it had all season to find success on Saturday. It claimed a resounding 96-62 victory over the Rhode Island Rams at home. The win was nothing new for Dayton as it is now sitting on nine straight victories. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Dayton, but perhaps none more so than Javon Bennett, who scored 22 points to go along with five assists. DaRon Holmes II was another key contributor, scoring 21 points to along with six rebounds and three blocks.

While La Salle struggles beyond the arc, the outside shot is Dayton's calling card. It ranks fourth in the nation with 40.8% on 3-point attempts and 21st with 9.9 made 3-pointers per game. Holmes leads the Flyers with 19.5 points per game, which tops the A-10, while his 2.2 blocks ranks second in the conference. Dayton has alternated ATS wins and ATS losses over its last seven games, and it covered the last time out against Rhode Island. See which team to pick here.

How to make La Salle vs. Dayton picks

