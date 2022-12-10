Who's Playing

Drexel @ La Salle

Current Records: Drexel 4-5; La Salle 5-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Drexel Dragons will be on the road. They will take on the La Salle Explorers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.

Drexel has to be hurting after a devastating 83-63 defeat at the hands of the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bucknell Bison typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday La Salle proved too difficult a challenge. The Explorers took their game against Bucknell 82-72. Forward Fousseyni Drame and guard Andres Marrero were among the main playmakers for La Salle as the former had 15 points and the latter had 16 points.

Drexel is now 4-5 while La Salle sits at a mirror-image 5-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dragons are stumbling into the contest with the 53rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.9 on average. The Explorers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

La Salle and Drexel both have three wins in their last six games.