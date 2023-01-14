Who's Playing
Fordham @ La Salle
Current Records: Fordham 13-4; La Salle 8-8
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers haven't won a matchup against the Fordham Rams since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Explorers and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 3 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle should still be feeling good after a victory, while Fordham will be looking to right the ship.
La Salle escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Massachusetts Minutemen by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. La Salle's guard Jhamir Brickus looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, five assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, a win for the Rams just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-58 to the Dayton Flyers. The top scorer for Fordham was guard Will Richardson (13 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Explorers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
La Salle was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 60-54 to Fordham. Maybe La Salle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Explorers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
La Salle have won nine out of their last 14 games against Fordham.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Fordham 60 vs. La Salle 54
- Dec 30, 2021 - Fordham 69 vs. La Salle 61
- Feb 06, 2021 - Fordham 76 vs. La Salle 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - La Salle 89 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 19, 2020 - La Salle 58 vs. Fordham 49
- Jan 05, 2020 - La Salle 66 vs. Fordham 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - La Salle 72 vs. Fordham 57
- Jan 23, 2019 - La Salle 73 vs. Fordham 71
- Feb 24, 2018 - La Salle 73 vs. Fordham 60
- Jan 17, 2018 - La Salle 75 vs. Fordham 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - La Salle 66 vs. Fordham 54
- Feb 08, 2017 - La Salle 67 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 24, 2016 - Fordham 56 vs. La Salle 53
- Jan 06, 2016 - Fordham 66 vs. La Salle 61