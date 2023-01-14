Who's Playing

Fordham @ La Salle

Current Records: Fordham 13-4; La Salle 8-8

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers haven't won a matchup against the Fordham Rams since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Explorers and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 3 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. La Salle should still be feeling good after a victory, while Fordham will be looking to right the ship.

La Salle escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Massachusetts Minutemen by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. La Salle's guard Jhamir Brickus looked sharp as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, five assists and six boards.

Meanwhile, a win for the Rams just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-58 to the Dayton Flyers. The top scorer for Fordham was guard Will Richardson (13 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Explorers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

La Salle was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 60-54 to Fordham. Maybe La Salle will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Explorers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

La Salle have won nine out of their last 14 games against Fordham.